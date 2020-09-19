2 killed and 14 wounded in Saturday morning shooting

Crime

(CNN) -- A man and a woman were killed and 14 other people were wounded in a shooting at a backyard party early Saturday in the upstate New York city of Rochester, police said.

Police are trying to determine who -- and how many people -- opened fire. No suspects were in custody, and no motive was immediately known, Acting Police Chief Mark Simmons told reporters before dawn.

The two who died were between roughly 18 and 22 years old, Simmons said, without releasing their names.

The 14 wounded are from 17 to 23 years old, and were taken to two hospitals with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Several dozen rounds were fired, police said in a news release.

"This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions, if you ask me," Simmons said near the shooting site on the city's east side. "Sixteen victims is unheard of."