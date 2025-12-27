Alleged burglars assault security guard with bats, tools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, around 11:30 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a possible burglary in progress. The department responded to E. Pikes Peak Avenue off of S. Academy Boulevard, where officers say a caller reported that weapons were involved in the incident.

When officers arrived, they said they found a security guard had approached people attempting to enter a condemned building. Police say the condemned building is an apartment complex with fire damage. They say the security guard was there to ensure that the building stayed unoccupied.

The security guard was assaulted by the suspects using bats and tools, according to CSPD. KRDO13 asked police what tools were involved, and they said they did not have an answer at this time.

Police say the security guard was hospitalized with serious injuries. Craig Mauro and Janel Glasgow were both taken into custody, according to CSPD.

Police are investigating this incident.

