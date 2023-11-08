New Chamonix Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek to host hiring event in Colorado Springs

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO)-- The new Chamonix Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek will be hosting a job fair this week ahead of its grand opening on December 26.

The hiring event will be held on Wednesday, November 8, from 3-7 p.m., at Weidner Field’s McDivitt Club located at 111 W. Cimarron Street in Colorado Springs.

Attendees will need to enter on the west side of the stadium to access the event.

The ideal candidate will have varying levels of experience but must be 18 years or older to fulfill a wide range of positions.

There will be on-the-spot hiring for some positions with some starting right away since the Casino opens in late December.

Some of these positions include marketing, HR, table games, slots, cashier cages, hotel front desk, bell desk, valet, housekeeping, and security.

Officials with the event stated training will be available no matter the experience level and anyone hired and employed before or on December 1, will be entered to win a $500 Amazon gift card. Attendees will also be gifted Chamonix branded swag.

For more information on Chamonix Casino Hotel and future career opportunities, please visit www.chamonixco.com.