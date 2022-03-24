Professional bowlers are knocking down pins at Harmony Bowl

They came from all over the world to bowl in the Colorado Springs Open, also called the Storm Cup. The best bowlers on the planet are in the stretch run of the regular season and it's been a ride for some of them, take Darren Tang. He rolled a perfect game! Which is impressive, and more so when you consider that on the way over to Harmony Bowl, he almost died when he drove over some black ice and skidded off the road, "I was a little shook at first. None of us really panicked when it happened. I think we were all kind of just in shock. I’m probably appreciating life a little bit more now that we went through that and survived. Whatever happens now, I’m cool with it,” says Darren Tang.

Others like Chris Barnes are more familiar with Colorado Springs. He's been on Team USA's bowling team and knows the Olympic Training Center well. He's the oldest guy here too, "You’re always trying to prove yourself a little bit to the young guys. Sometimes they throw a little bit of shade in my direction, and I’m glad to throw a little bit back," says Chris Barnes.

Since we've got pro bowlers in Colorado Springs, why not ask for tips, because when these guys hit pins, they explode. They all said to have fun, but one piece of advice stood out, “There’s always the bar, as they always say. You get a couple of drinks in you, that’s when you’re good to go. That’s when you bowl better,” says Jakob Butturff.