Colorado Springs police investigating two bank robberies just an hour apart

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating two bank robberies that took place just over an hour apart on Wednesday.

Police reports show officers went to the Key Bank on Hartsel Drive just after 2:15 p.m. Wednesday after a man reportedly jumped the teller counter and demanded money. Reports said the man didn't show any weapons and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Then just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers went to the Key Bank in the 5700 block of North Academy Boulevard for a second robbery. Police reports said there a man also jumped the teller counter and demanded money. That man also reportedly didn't show any weapons and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Reports show the same vehicle was used in both robberies. Detectives later found the vehicle near Union and Dublin boulevards.

Check back for more on this developing story.