Man pleads not guilty in pipe bomb attack on Massachusetts group Satanic Temple

BOSTON (AP) — An Oklahoma man accused of throwing a pipe bomb at the Massachusetts headquarters of a group called The Satanic Temple has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Boston. Sean Patrick Palmer has been charged with using an explosive to damage a building following the attack in April on the headquarters. The building is also used as an art gallery. The Salem-based group says on its website that it campaigns for secularism and individual liberties, and that its members don’t actually worship Satan. Palmer entered his plea Thursday and is due back in court on July 30.

