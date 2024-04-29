California is joining with a New Jersey company to make a generic opioid overdose reversal drug

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is partnering with a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company to purchase a generic version of Narcan. It’s the most well-known version of naloxone that can save a person’s life during an opioid overdose. Naloxone has been available without a prescription in the U.S. since last year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a partnership with Amneal Pharmaceuticals on Monday. The company will sell naloxone packs to the state at a 40% discount. The naloxone eventually will be available under the CalRx label. California will give away much of the naloxone for free. It will also sell some to governments and businesses at the discounted rate.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.