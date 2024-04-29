California is joining with a New Jersey company to make a generic opioid overdose reversal drug
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is partnering with a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company to purchase a generic version of Narcan. It’s the most well-known version of naloxone that can save a person’s life during an opioid overdose. Naloxone has been available without a prescription in the U.S. since last year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a partnership with Amneal Pharmaceuticals on Monday. The company will sell naloxone packs to the state at a 40% discount. The naloxone eventually will be available under the CalRx label. California will give away much of the naloxone for free. It will also sell some to governments and businesses at the discounted rate.