Arkansas officials say a Missouri doctor whose body was found in a lake died by suicide

Arkansas authorities say the death of a Missouri doctor who was found 11 months ago in a northwest Arkansas lake has been ruled a suicide. The Benton County, Arkansas, sheriff’s department said in a statement Thursday that Dr. John Forsyth died of a gunshot wound to the head. The statement said an Arkansas State Crime Lab autopsy concluded that the death was a suicide, and sheriff’s detectives had no evidence contradicting that finding. The 49-year-old Forsyth didn’t show up for his May 21, 2023, shift at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Missouri. A kayaker noticed his body in Arkansas on May 30 on Beaver Lake about 20 miles way.

