London police to meet with Jewish leaders as protests spark concerns about the safety of Jews

LONDON (AP) — London’s police commissioner will meet with senior members of the Jewish community on Monday after the force bungled its apology for suggesting an “openly Jewish″ man’s presence along the route of a pro-Palestinian march risked provoking the demonstrators. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley is also expected to meet with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary James Cleverly. They together are responsible for law and order in Britain’s capital city. Rowley’s is facing calls for his resignation. The Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement Sunday that “we remain focused on doing everything possible to ensure Jewish Londoners feel safe in this city.”

