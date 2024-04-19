New NHL team marks coming-of-age moment for Salt Lake City as a pro sports hub

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — It may look like an NHL team has just fallen into Salt Lake City’s lap. But local organizers say the Arizona Coyotes’ relocation to Utah is the product of a yearslong effort to beckon professional hockey and other elite sports to the capital city. The move marks a coming-of-age moment for Salt Lake City as a pro sports hub in the Mountain West. It gives the midsize market its second major professional sports franchise and a chance to prove that it can sustain multiple pro teams year-round. Hockey fans outside of Utah are not yet convinced the city can support its new team.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.