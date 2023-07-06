Truck makers pledge to comply with new California rules phasing out gas-powered vehicles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some of the nation’s largest truck makers have pledged to not sell new gas-powered vehicles in California by the middle of the next decade. California regulators earlier this year approved new rules to ban the sale of new gas-powered trucks by 2036. Thursday’s agreement means the state’s new rules for the trucking industry are less likely be delayed or blocked by lawsuits. California is trying to rid itself of fossil fuels by phasing out gas-powered cars, trucks, trains and lawn equipment. Last month, the railroad industry sued to block new rules that would ban the use of older locomotives and require zero-emission equipment.

