Biden is heading to South Carolina to show his economic agenda is keeping even red states humming

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to South Carolina to make the case that his economic agenda is helping keep even red states humming. Ahead of the Thursday visit, White House officials argued that if Republicans had their way, South Carolina — like many other Republican-leaning states — would have lost out on billions of dollars in investments and thousands of jobs. Biden during his visit will celebrate a new clean energy manufacturing partnership between solar firm Enphase Energy and manufacturer Flex Ltd. The deal is projected to create 600 jobs in the state and 1,200 more throughout the country.

By AAMER MADHANI and MEG KINNARD Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.