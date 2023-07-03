Prize-winning Ukrainian writer dies of injuries suffered from Russian missile attack on restaurant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The PEN America rights group says prize-winning Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina has died after a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant last week. The attack on the restaurant, frequented by journalists and aid workers and located only a few kilometers from the front line, killed at least 11 people and wounded scores more. Thirty-seven-year-old Amelina, a well-known writer, expanded her work beyond literature following Russia’s full-scale invasion and documented Russian war crimes. Her first work of English nonfiction is expected to be published soon.

