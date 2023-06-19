Pakistan widens manhunt for human traffickers after boat carrying hundreds sank off Greek coast

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s police have widened its manhunt for human traffickers after a tragedy off the Greek coast last week that left more than 500 migrants feared drowned, including many Pakistanis. Families across Pakistan feared for the fate of their loved ones as the nation observed a day of mourning on Monday. The fishing trawler packed with migrants overturned and went down early on Wednesday in one of the deadliest-ever incidents in the central Mediterranean Sea. It was carrying as many as 750 people, including scores of Pakistanis. A search-and-rescue operation has since been underway. Pakistani police have so far arrested nearly two dozen suspects, including two key suspected traffickers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.