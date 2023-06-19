Nigerian leader replaces security heads in major shakeup

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian presidency has announced that the president has replaced the chiefs of all the country’s security services. A statement Monday says President Bola Tinubu “approved the immediate retirement” of all the heads police and military branches and named replacements. Nigeria is struggling with deadly conflicts in several regions as well as violent crime across the country. Analysts have said the security challenges are mainly due to limited resources, which leaves Nigerian security forces often outgunned and outnumbered in violent hotspots.

