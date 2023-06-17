Thousands in western India relief camps begin returning home as Cyclone Biparjoy recedes

JAKHAU, India (AP) — Over 100,000 people who sheltered from Cyclone Biparjoy in relief camps in western India have begun to return home after the storm weakened and headed toward Pakistan. In the coastal village of Jakhau where the cyclone made landfall in Gujarat state on Thursday, over 130 people had shifted back to their homes by midday Saturday from a government-run shelter that housed 200. Powerful Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the village later Saturday and take stock of the situation. Officials said electricity had been restored in many villages but some were still without power. The storm had wind speeds of 85 kph (53 mph) and gusting up to 105 kph (65 mph) through the coastal areas of Gujarat.

