UN requires delegates at climate talks to reveal affiliation in effort to curb lobbying by Big Oil

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations will require delegates attending the global body’s annual climate summit to disclose their affiliation in an effort to clamp down on undue influence by fossil fuel companies and others. Climate campaigners have long complained that the talks are undermined by lobbyists attending under the guise of country delegates. Participants will also be asked to provide optional information on their relationship with the government agency or organization that’s nominated them and those declining to do so will be flagged accordingly. Civil society groups welcomed the decision, which will apply to them too, but said participants should also have to disclose who their funding. The measure was confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press by the U.N. climate office.

