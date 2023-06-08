Skip to Content
Israel demolishes home of Palestinian suspect in Jerusalem attacks that killed 2

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says it has demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian suspected of involvement in twin bombings in Jerusalem that killed two and wounded at least 18 others in November. The military released videos Thursday showing a controlled explosion that destroyed an apartment in the city of Ramallah. Israeli authorities arrested Islam Faroukh in December on suspicion of carrying out the bombings, part of a more than year-long surge in violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

