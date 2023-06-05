Hoskin wins another 4-year term as chief of Cherokee Nation, country’s most populous tribe

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has won reelection to another four-year term as leader of the nation’s most populous tribe. Results certified by the tribe’s Election Commission on Monday show Hoskin won nearly 63% of the vote in the four-way race for chief, a position similar to the governor of a state. Hoskin’s running mate, Bryan Warner, won reelection to deputy chief with about 62% of the vote. Both needed to secure more than 50% to avoid a runoff. Hoskin ran on a platform of protecting tribal sovereignty, investing in improved health and wellness for tribal citizens and funding efforts to protect its language.

