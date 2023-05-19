Authorities say 11 people killed in border road accident, highlighting China-Vietnam human smuggling

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say 11 people were killed when a vehicle overturned along the China-Vietnam border, including nine Vietnamese citizens. The incident highlights human trafficking in the mountainous region, where there has long been a trade in agricultural goods and workers coming from Vietnam to the relatively poor Chinese province of Guangxi. One of the other victims was Chinese and the nationality of the other has yet to be determined. The local government says they were among 14 people aboard an off-road vehicle that overturned and fell into a gully. It says one of the survivors was the Chinese driver, who is being questioned along with two Vietnamese survivors.

