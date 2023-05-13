China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration, Japan’s foreign minister warns

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has expressed concern about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia, saying the security situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region was indivisible since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting of European and Indo-Pacific foreign ministers in Sweden, Hayashi said Russia’s war in Ukraine had “shaken the very foundation of the international order” and must face a united response by the international community. Japan firmly backs Ukraine in the war, but China says it remains neutral while declaring a ”no limits” relationship with Moscow and blaming the U.S. and NATO for provoking the conflict.

By KARL RITTER and DAVID KEYTON Associated Press

