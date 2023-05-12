Nigerian court asked to stop president-elect’s inauguration, extend incumbent’s tenure

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A court in Nigeria has been asked to stop the planned inauguration of the country’s next president and to extend the incumbent’s tenure. Court documents obtained by The Associated Press on Friday show five Nigerians made the request to the Federal High Court in Abuja. They argue that President-elect Bola Tinubu was illegally declared the winner of the Feb. 25 presidential election and therefore should not be sworn into office on May 29. The petition is among several challenges to Tinubu’s victory. and raised concerns in the West African nation about a possible constitutional crisis should President Muhammadu Buhari remain in office until the case is decided.

