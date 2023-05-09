Skip to Content
Kansas City considers becoming LGBTQ sanctuary city

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MARGARET STAFFORD
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A city council committee will hear public testimony on a proposal to designate Kansas City as a sanctuary city for transgender people seeking gender-affirming care. The Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee will consider a resolution Wednesday that says the city will not criminally prosecute or fine any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives or helps a person receive gender-affirming care. The debate comes amid controversy over a rule proposed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey that would require adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill other requirements before receiving gender-affirming treatments.

Associated Press

