Arab governments vote for Syria’s return to the Arab League

CAIRO (AP) — Arab government representatives in Cairo have voted to return Syria to the Arab League after a 12-year suspension. The vote in the Egyptian capital Sunday came days after regional top diplomats met in Jordan to discuss a roadmap return Syria to the Arab fold as the conflict continues to de-escalate, and soon before Saudi Arabia hosts the upcoming Arab League Summit on May 19. The decision for Syria to return also includes a commitment to ongoing dialogue with Arab governments to gradually reach a political solution to the conflict.

By MOHAMED WAGDY and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

