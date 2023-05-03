Colombia’s Petro begins visit to Spain to boost peace plan

MADRID (AP) — Colombian President Gustavo Petro is beginning a state visit to Spain. He plans to seek support for a peace plan for his South American country and to discuss economic investment and migration policy. Spanish King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez greeted Petro in Madrid. He is scheduled to address lawmakers at Spain’s Parliament and to attend a state dinner hosted by the Spanish royals. Sánchez, Spain’s Socialist leader, is a backer of Petro, an ex-rebel who became Colombia’s first leftist president last year. One of the main topics on his agenda is his peace process with the National Liberation Army, a guerrilla organization.

By RAQUEL REDONDO and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

