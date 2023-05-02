Trump accuser’s friend says E. Jean Carroll is telling truth

NEW YORK (AP) — A close friend of E. Jean Carroll testified that the columnist telephoned her just minutes after she claimed to have had a violent 1990s encounter with Donald Trump in a luxury department store dressing room. After hearing Carroll’s account, Lisa Birnbach said she concluded that Carroll had been raped and urged her to contact police. Birnbach testified at a civil trial Tuesday, a day after Carroll finished three days on the witness stand, where she described being raped by Trump in spring 1996 after a chance encounter at a Bergdorf Goodman store.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

