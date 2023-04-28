Biden declares Fort Lauderdale disaster area after flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared part of South Florida a disaster area after record flooding struck the area earlier this month. Biden’s Friday declaration means that Broward County residents, businesses and local governments that suffered damage are now eligible for loans and other federal relief. More than 2 feet of water fell in some parts of the county on April 12. That caused flooding that brought more than 3 feet of water into some homes. About 1,000 homes were severely damaged. Gov. Ron DeSantis had requested the disaster declaration on Tuesday.

