Bebe Rexha ignites a ’70s disco inferno with album ‘Bebe’

NEW YORK (AP) — Bebe Rexha has channeled the freedom, musicality and glam of the ’70s with her new album, “Bebe.” The 12-track self-titled project boasts mostly dance music, as Rexha says she “wanted to do something a little different” and make feel-good dance music. She got ready by listening to artists like Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks and more. Music icons Parton and Snoop Dogg are the two lone features on the album, which comes out Friday. Rexha, who has writing credits on every song, will also embark on a multi-city tour beginning next month.

