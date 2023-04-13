Diplomat: Russia might discuss swap for jailed US reporter

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian diplomat says Moscow might be willing to discuss a potential prisoner swap involving jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich after his trial on espionage charges. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian state news agency Tass on Thursday that talks about a possible exchange could take place through a dedicated channel that Russian and U.S. security agencies established for such purposes. However, he emphasized that Moscow would only negotiate a possible swap after a court delivers its verdict in the espionage case against Gershkovich. Russian authorities arrested the 31-year-old American on March 29. Gershkovich, his newspaper and the U.S. government all deny he was involved in spying.

