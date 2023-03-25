Israeli defense minister calls for halt to judicial overhaul

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is calling for an immediate and temporary halt to the far-right government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary, the first public dissent from within Prime Minister Benjamin’s coalition. Citing the need for dialogue with the opposition, Gallant on Saturday asked Netanyahu’s coalition to wait until after the Jewish passover holiday that begins on April 5 before pushing ahead with its divisive plan to overhaul the judiciary. He said he is worried that the overhaul plans pose a threat to the country’s security. The plan has sparked the largest protest movement in Israel’s history, bringing thousands to face off against police in the streets weekly.

