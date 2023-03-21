Florida mayor resigns over fund distribution concerns

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mayor turned in his resignation during a tense budget meeting and said he made the quick decision due to concerns over the direction his colleagues were taking with city funds. Clearwater’s Mayor Frank Hibbard called for a five-minute recess Monday and made the announcement afterward. Before the recess, council members had been discussing how to pay for a $250 million shortfall for about 30 projects. Hibbard had pushed back against spending $90 million for a new city hall and municipal services complex while his four colleagues said was their top priority. He called it one of the toughest decisions he’s had to make.

