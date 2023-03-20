International Red Cross says 2 kidnapped staff freed in Mali

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross says that two of its staff members were freed in Mali on Monday. The aid workers were released unharmed but the organization would not disclose the employees’ identities or the circumstances of their abductions. The staff were kidnapped earlier this month in the country’s north between Gao and Kidal towns, part of the country riddled by jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that’s killed thousands in the last 10 years. Jihadi groups have been taking hostages held for ransom to fund their operations. There is no indication that ICRC paid a ransom for the release of their employees’ release.

