Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a predawn shooting at a Columbus nightclub left two people dead and four wounded. Dispatchers said that officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side. They said one person died at the scene and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead there. Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. There was no immediate word on their conditions. The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

