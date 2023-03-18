Journalists held over South Sudan president video are freed
By DENG MACHOL
Associated Press
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s National Security Service has released the remaining journalists who had been detained for weeks over a video apparently showing the country’s president urinating on himself during an event. At least seven journalists with the state broadcaster were detained in January following the circulation of the video of President Salva Kiir during the inauguration of a road project. The Union of Journalists of South Sudan said the two remaining journalists had been freed. None of the journalists had been charged. The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation footage aired in December and was widely shared online.