El Salvador’s congress extends anti-gang crackdown

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN SALVADOR

El Salvador’s congress has voted to approve yet another extension of state-of-emergency allowing police to round up suspected members of street gangs. The vote late Wednesday was widely expected, and marks the 12th such one-month extension granted to President Nayib Bukele. The crackdown has resulted in over 65,000 arrests and thousands of rights abuses, but remains popular in a country where gangs once demanded protection payments with impunity. The extension came the same day that   El Salvador’s government sent 2,000 more suspects to a huge new prison built especially for gang members Wednesday, and the the justice minister vowed that “they will never return” to the streets.

