Actor Mike Epps apologizes after TSA seizes gun at airport

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Actor and comedian Mike Epps has apologized to fans after security screeners found a gun in a carry-on bag at Indianapolis International Airport. Agents from the Transportation Security Administration called airport police Sunday morning after finding a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber pistol loaded with four rounds in Epps’ backpack. Epps, an Indianapolis native who was in town for a comedy show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, was not arrested, but police took the firearm. In a a video posted on his Instagram account, Epps told fans he “had a long night” in his hometown and forgot about the firearm. He said he carries a gun for protection.

