Barenboim cancels piano concert in Monaco, citing health

MILAN (AP) — Prominent pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim has canceled a piano recital at the Opera de Monte-Carlo due to the effects of a serious neurological condition. Barenboim expressed his regret in a message to the audience, saying that “despite my best efforts, I have not yet built up the muscular strength to perform piano recital programs.” The condition forced Barenboim to give up his music director position at the Berlin State Opera. The Monte Carlo opera house’s director, Cecilia Bartoli, said the concert on Friday had been planned as a homage to Barenboim’s 80th birthday last Nov. 15.

