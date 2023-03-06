Republicans issue subpoenas to former school board officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have issued another series of subpoenas as part of an ongoing investigation into what they contend is the mistreatment of parents who protested “woke” school board policies. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan demanded documents and testimony from three individuals, including the former heads of the National School Boards Association. The Ohio Republican is flexing his newly appointed subpoena power to probe a September 2021 letter that the nonprofit representing U.S. school boards sent to the Biden administration. The letter raised concerns about rising threats against school board members over coronavirus restrictions and curriculum around racial theory

