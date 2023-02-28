Protestant Council of Rwanda bars abortions in its clinics

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The Protestant Council of Rwanda has directed all health facilities run by its members to stop carrying out all abortions, further limiting access to the procedure in the largely Christian nation of 13 million people. The council’s decision earlier this month described abortion as a sin, echoing the stance of the Catholic Church but conflicting with the East African country’s law which permits abortions for specific reasons. The statement signed by 26 Protestant religious organizations instead called on parents to “guide” their daughters to seek abstinence until marriage. The decision affects about 10% of Rwanda’s largest health facilities.

