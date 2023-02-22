Alaska House censures GOP lawmaker over child abuse comments
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker with a history of incendiary remarks has been censured by the state House. Wednesday’s vote came after Republican Rep. David Eastman earlier this week said it has been argued that cases of fatal child abuse can be a “cost savings” because the child won’t need related government services. The House voted 35-1 to censure Eastman. He was the lone dissent. Eastman was previously censured, in 2017, over comments he made suggesting there are women in Alaska who try to get pregnant to get a “free trip to the city” for abortions.