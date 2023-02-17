Judge: Canada right to invoke emergency act in truck protest

TORONTO (AP) — A public commission says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government met the “very high threshold” for invoking the Emergencies Act to quell the paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions last winter. For weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other vehicles clogged the streets of Ottawa, the capital, and besieged Parliament Hill, railing against vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 precautions and condemning Trudeau’s Liberal government. Members of the self-styled Freedom Convoy also blockaded various U.S.-Canadian border crossings. Justice Paul Rouleau concludes most of the emergency measures were appropriate.

