UK queen consort tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Camilla, Britain’s queen consort, has tested positive for Covid-19 after suffering from cold symptoms. The palace says the wife of King Charles III cancelled all her engagements this week “and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.″ Camilla, 75, also tested positive last year. Both she and the king have been vaccinated. Charles, 74, previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.