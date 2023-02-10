Missouri officials investigate transgender youth clinic

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials are investigating whistleblower complaints that a transgender health center rushed children through gender-affirming care. Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Thursday announced an investigation of Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The whistleblower claims minors are put on puberty blockers or hormones unnecessarily or without enough individualized review. The state’s Social Services Department, a state licensing agency, Washington University and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley are also checking into the complaints. A spokesman for a Missouri LGBTQ rights group says the organization has only heard positive feedback about care at the clinic.

