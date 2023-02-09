3 dead in apartment building fire in Novosibirsk, Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities say a gas explosion in an apartment building in the south-central Russian city of Novosibirsk has killed three people. The explosion at 7:43 a.m. on Thursday caused two entrances of the five-story building to collapse, with 30 apartments destroyed. by the ensuing fire. Nine people were taken to the hospital, two of whom are in intensive care. The fate of a further eight people remains unknown. Preliminary data suggests a gas leak caused the explosion. Novosibirsk is the administrative capital of Siberia and Russia’s third-largest city by population.

