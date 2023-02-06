Officer killed, 2nd badly wounded in western Pennsylvania

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say one police officer has been fatally shot and another seriously wounded while responding to a domestic call. The McKeesport mayor’s office confirmed the officer’s shooting death Monday. The city is about 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh. Officials asked people to keep the department in their thoughts and respect the privacy of the officers’ families “during this tragic and traumatic time.” The McKeesport Area School District said all schools and buildings were on an exterior lockdown due to police activity nearby, a lockdown that was later lifted. A news briefing was being held Monday afternoon.

