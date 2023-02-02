NFL prospects safeguarded from inappropriate team questions

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — NFL prospects are facing the standard barrage of questions designed to probe their personality and attitude. They’re less likely to get the outlier questions that players might find demeaning or embarrassing. It’s a nod to the greater attention being paid to mental health concerns among athletes. The NFL warned teams in a memo last January that they could be forced to forfeit a draft pick between the first and fourth round and be fined a minimum of $150,000 for out-of-bounds questions, and individual club employees could also face fines or suspensions.

