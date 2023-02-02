Former US Navy captain sentenced in massive bribery scandal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former U.S. Navy captain who was caught up in a massive contracting scandal has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for taking nearly $91,000 in bribes. Retired Capt. David Haas was sentenced Thursday in San Diego. Prosecutors say he was among dozens of Navy officials who helped obtain contracts for a man known as “Fat Leonard” Francis. Francis owned a Singapore company that supplied food, water and fuel to vessels for decades. He has acknowledged overbilling the Navy by $35 million with the help of officers whom he plied with prostitutes, meals and other bribes. More than 30 people have been convicted or pleaded guilty in the case.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.