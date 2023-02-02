Bengals’ Mixon charged, reportedly for pointing gun at woman

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing, according to online court records. WCPO-TV obtained a copy of the warrant and reported that Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman and saying, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.” The incident occurred on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game. Court records did not list an attorney for Mixon.

