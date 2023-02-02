Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:19 PM

Bengals’ Mixon charged, reportedly for pointing gun at woman

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing, according to online court records. WCPO-TV obtained a copy of the warrant and reported that Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman and saying, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.” The incident occurred on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game. Court records did not list an attorney for Mixon.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content