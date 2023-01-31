UK police chiefs apologize to Hillsborough disaster families

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s police chiefs have promised a “cultural change” as they apologized to families of the victims in the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy. The U.K.‘s worst sports disaster saw 97 people killed during a crush of soccer fans at an overcrowded stadium. Authorities spent years blaming fans for the disaster, and an initial inquest ruled the deaths an accident. But a second inquest concluded in 2016 that the victims were unlawfully killed as a result of failings by police and others. The National Police Chiefs Council and College of Policing said Tuesday that the code of ethics used by police forces will be reviewed.

