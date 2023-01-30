Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:08 PM

MLB The Show ’23 cover athlete is Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Miami’s young star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been revealed as the cover athlete for Sony’s MLB The Show 2023 video game. Chisholm, an avid video game player, is the first Marlins player to appear on the cover of the American version of the game, but he joins a host of athletes across Miami sports who have been major video game cover athletes. The 24-year-old Chisholm has a career .243 batting average and .449 slugging percentage.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content